The SpaceX mission slated to launch Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base was scrubbed less than a minute before takeoff, with another attempt set for 10:39 a.m. Friday.

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket was set to carry a payload of 46 satellites into low Earth orbit to join SpaceX's growing constellation of Starlink satellites that provide broadband internet service to customers worldwide. Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage is designed to return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX did not identify a specific reason for the hold Thursday, but a mission control officer said both the vehicle and payload were in "good health" after the failed attempt.

The hold was called T-minus 46 seconds before liftoff from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4 East. Over mission control audio, the official explained "we're overly cautious on the ground, and if the team or the vehicle sees anything that looks even slightly off, they'll stop the countdown."

The official noted that the objective of the countdown is to help catch any potential issues prior to flight.

"There are a thousand ways a launch can go wrong and only one way it can go right," the official said.

Friday's SpaceX mission will become the second of four planned Starlink polar launches scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg in the month ahead, with the next one scheduled in two weeks, launch officials said.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.

2 launches scheduled at Vandenberg in next four days Vandenberg Space Force Base will hold two launches in the next four days with one scheduled today, and one Sunday evening.