SpaceX launched 46 Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday after a scrubbed attempt Thursday due to a problem with the position of a valve in one of the rocket's engines.

The two-stage 229-foot Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4 East at 10:39 a.m. Friday cutting through a blanket of fog to carry its payload to low Earth orbit.

Several minutes after liftoff, the rocket's second-stage vehicle separated as designed and joined with the Starlink constellation — a space-based broadband internet system that provides service to more than 400,000 customers in 36 countries.

The Falcon 9's first-stage booster returned from space 8 minutes and 24 seconds later, touching down on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous spaceport droneship located in the Pacific Ocean.

The booster's landing marked its fourth flight supporting the Starlink mission, SpaceX's 56th first-stage landing and the 125th Falcon 9 landing overall, a launch official said via live webcast Friday.

According to the Hawthorne-based aerospace company, launches from Vandenberg with a southbound trajectory travel across open ocean all the way to the Antarctic, by which time the vehicles have long since reached orbit.

The initial launch attempt was scrubbed T-minus 46 seconds before liftoff Thursday, when the flight computer detected an issue with the position of the valve in the rocket's engine, the launch official said.

The mission accounts for SpaceX's second of four planned Starlink polar launches scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg in the month ahead, with the next one scheduled in two weeks.

Friday's launch from Vandenberg marks a completion of 32 SpaceX missions so far this year, the company reported.