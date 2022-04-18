North County residents were roused from sleep at 6:13 a.m. Sunday with the roaring liftoff of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base that was followed by a set of window-rattling sonic booms upon the booster's return to the base's Landing Zone 4.

The successful launch and delivery of the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-85 mission — a national security spy satellite — to orbit was the first of its kind, even though the Falcon 9 resusable rocket booster had proved itself capable during past missions.

“All launches are exciting, but this one, with our first-ever reuse of a booster, is a striking indication of how NRO is building innovation and resiliency into everything we do,” said Col. Chad Davis, NRO’s director of the Office of Space Launch.

The NROL-87, which was launched and delivered to orbit only two months earlier from Vandenberg, was the first NRO launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket intended to be reused for a future mission — a result fulfilled on Sunday.

“Reusing the booster shows we are continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible while delivering greater value," Davis said. "It reduces our costs, which reflects our commitment to using taxpayer dollars responsibly. This is a great example of how the NRO is working to be a leader in space stewardship.”

NRO is a government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. satellites, all of which is overseen and operated through U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command headquartered at Los Angeles Air Force Base.

The NROL-85 mission, described as a "critical national security payload," represents the agency's 61st overall launch since it began publicly disclosing launches in December 1996.

NRO Director Chris Scolese applauded the behind-the-scenes work accomplished in the areas of "design, building, and operating our architecture in space," tasks he said are "no less critical to our mission of securing and expanding America’s intelligence advantage."

“I’m proud of the teamwork, skill and determination that went into making this launch a success and ultimately to delivering critical information to our nation’s policymakers, military and Intelligence Community,” he said.

Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and launch decision authority at Vandenberg, emphasized in a statement Sunday the importance of partnership.

“Today, the Western Range teamed with the National Reconnaissance Office to deliver a critical national security payload, which will provide our warfighters and decision-makers with vital intelligence data,” Long said. “This is the 20th NRO launch from the Western Range since 1996, and I’m proud of both the team today and the long-standing and strong partnership with the NRO. Go, NROL-85!”

Vandenberg SFB named as candidate to locate new training command Vandenberg Space Force Base was named as one of several installations up for consideration to permanently locate a new Space Force training command, Air Force officials announced Monday.