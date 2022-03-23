A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office spy satellite is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base no earlier than April 15, according to the NRO.

The agency in February successfully launched the NROL-87 mission from Vandenberg's Western Range to place what the National Reconnaissance Office called a “national security” payload into polar orbit. SpaceX's reusable two-stage rocket booster then safely landed at Vandenberg's Landing Zone 4.

An exact date and launch window in April have yet to be announced for the upcoming NROL-85 mission.

Vandenberg looks to local partnerships as space industry booms There won’t be a shortage of missions coming to Vandenberg Space Force Base in the future, Space Launch Delta 30 Commander Col. Robert Long announced Thursday afternoon during the annual "State of Vandenberg" address and luncheon held at the Pacific Coast Club.

Vandenberg SFB missile launch postponed due to war in Ukraine A scheduled launch of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base was postponed Wednesday by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly alerted nuclear deterrent forces earlier this week during the war in Ukraine, according to officials.