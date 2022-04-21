Maj. Adam Faltersack, 81st Surgical Operations Squadron anesthesia element chief, uses prototype A of the Tactical Anesthesia Workstation, or TAW, during a Ground Surgical Team training course at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 8, 2022. Maj. Thomas Heering, an austere anesthesia cadre for the GST, 711th Human Performance Wing, submitted the TAW idea to the 2021 Spark Tank competition and the idea moved forward with a team of engineers in the rapid prototyping cell.