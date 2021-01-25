STARBASE at Vandenberg AFB: STEMazing and hands-on

Although classes are limited to eight students due to COVID-19 restrictions, STEMazing afternoon with STARBASE and the Vandenberg AFB Library will be held on the first Wednesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the STARBASE campus. The monthly classes are scheduled from Feb. through May and will be available for students ages eight through twelve.

The list of classes for Feb. through March include Elephant toothpaste and Oobleck, K’nex Chariot Challenge, Makey Makey Conductivity, Ozobot a-MAZE-ing race.

The Elephant toothpaste and Oobleck class will take place on Feb. 3. During this class, students will learn about catalysts and what happens during the rapid decomposition of hydrogen peroxide, as well as the characteristic properties of a Non-Newtonian fluid.

On March 3, students will get the opportunity to engineer their own chariot out of K’nex during the K’nex Chariot Challenge.

The Makey Makey Conductivity class on April 7, will allow students to create a circuit and build a prototype to test the conductivity of different objects.

For the May 5 class, attendees will participate in the Ozobot a-MAZE-ing race, where they will construct a maze and program the Ozobot to complete their challenge.

In April, sign-ups will open for summer academies, which will be open to military dependents and children of contractors and civilian personnel.

“Additionally, we have ongoing STEM outreach with the CDC Pre-K classes where we pick a story to read and the Pre-K students complete a related STEM activity from the story,” said Troup-Spurlock. “STARBASE Saturdays are on the way once a month for families in two small sessions, where we plan to build kites from scratch, learn about fun topics in Chemistry, and host an egg drop competition and water bottle rocket launches.”