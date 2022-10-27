The SpaceX Falcon 9 is slated to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 6:14 p.m. carrying a batch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

A backup instantaneous launch window from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) is also available for Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:52 p.m., SpaceX confirmed.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage booster supporting the mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and five Starlink missions.

The Starlink payload will join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in almost 40 countries.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately five minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.