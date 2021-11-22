A Team Vandenberg member watches the sunrise after completing the monthly Delta Dash on Nov. 5, 2021 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The monthly SLD 30 run acts as a method for members across the base to build their fitness and comradery while fostering espirit de corps within the ranks.
Staff Sgt. Draeke Layman
Members of Space Launch Delta 30 stretch and warm-up in preparation for the monthly Delta Dash on Nov. 5, 2021 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Staff Sgt. Draeke Layman
Members of Space Launch Delta 30 cheer on their fellow Airmen and Guardians at the finish-line during the monthly Delta Dash.
Staff Sgt. Draeke Layman
A local mascot cheers on members of Space Launch Delta 30 as they keep pace during the monthly Delta Dash on Nov. 5, 2021 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
