Second Lt. Nicholas Cap navigates the digital world of the Installation of the Future at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Cap is part of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division, where the team is charged with rebuilding Tyndall into a model 21st century installation. The NDR Innovations Branch unveiled its Digital Twin Hololab prototype to media this week, offering a glimpse of the interactive digital replica of the IotF and its future capabilities.