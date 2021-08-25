VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Royal Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth, the space director for the U.K. Ministry of Defence, and his team visited the Combined Force Space Component Command on Aug. 17, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base. During the visit to CFSCC, Smyth and his team received briefings on and toured the new CFSCC headquarters building, the Combined Space Operations Center and the 18th Space Control Squadron. Smyth’s visit highlights the strong partnership the United Kingdom and the United States share in the space domain.
UK Director of Space visits CFSCC
