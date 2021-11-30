Royal Air Force Air Commodore Mark Flewin (left), commander of both the UK Space Command’s Operations, Plans and Training, as well as UK Joint Force Space Component, stands in front of the Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building with Brig. Gen. Michael Conley, CFSCC deputy commander (center), and Royal Air Force Group Capt. Darren Whiteley (right), the Combined Space Operations Center deputy director, Nov. 18, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base. During his visit, Flewin met with CFSCC leadership and UK personnel based here, and learned about the CFSCC and 18th Space Control Squadron core mission sets. Flewin also toured the CSpOC operations floor, where he saw first-hand how the U.S. and allied partners coordinate, plan, integrate, synchronize, and execute space operations.
