Unarmed missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base; anti-nuclear activists take issue with timing

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Tuesday as part of an operational test that drew the ire of anti-nuclear activists who took exception to the exercise and, in particular, its timing.

The Minuteman III ICBM, which is a component of the United States’ nuclear weapons system, was launched from the northern portion of VAFB at 12:21 a.m. It reportedly traveled more than 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The purpose of the test launch program, according to Air Force Global Strike Command, is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system. Tuesday's test had an added component, given the ongoing pandemic, said Col. Anthony Mastalir, the 30th Space Wing commander and launch decision authority.

“This launch demonstrates that we are able to provide the range support needed to facilitate this test during peacetime operations in the midst of COVID-19 operations,” Mastalir said, “signifying that our nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, reliable, effective and ready to defend the United States and our allies.”

The Santa Barbara-based Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, which has a stated mission to rid the world of nuclear weapons, took particular issue with the fact that Tuesday’s test occurred just two days prior to the 75th anniversary of the U.S. dropping a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II. Following that bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan, three days later.