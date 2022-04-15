SANTIAGO, Chile (AFNS) -- Over 130 Airmen and Guardians have touched down in Santiago, Chile, to participate in the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio, or FIDAE, Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition April 5-10.
Among those representing the U.S. Air Force are 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Texas and Nevada Air National Guard, and the Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. Air Force Global Strike Command was also represented by a B-52 Stratofortress flyover.
"By working alongside our partners we’re able to strengthen relationships," said Air Force Lt. Col. Ian Barta, deputy air boss for U.S. delegation at FIDAE. "It’s amazing how in just a few days a team representing multiple countries is able to improve the understanding of how each other operates. From a military standpoint, we improve our military-to-military relationship with our Chilean counterparts which will help us prepare to work together in the future."
U.S. Space Force Guardians in attendance worked together with partner nations and promoted mutual interests of security and stability within the space domain. FIDAE provided an opportunity to engage with industry, partner nation air and space leadership as well as visitors to strengthen understanding and shared responsibility of space behaviors integral to the increasingly digital and interconnected world.
Over the course of the week, demonstrations by the F-22 Raptor and Wings of Blue parachute team showcased U.S. airpower, capabilities and enduring promise as a committed partner in the region. Additionally, the F-22, Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules, and Nevada Air National Guard C-130H Hercules static aircraft displays provided the thousands in attendance an up-close look at critical airframes in the U.S. Air Force inventory.
FIDAE also provided senior Air and Space leadership from the U.S. the opportunity to engage in important bilateral discussions with their counterparts in the Chilean Air Force and other Latin American countries.
“We look forward to working alongside our partners in Chile,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Barry Cornish, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander. “Our friendship with the Chilean Air Force and Chilean people is enduring and we look forward to continuing to push forward the ability to work together, both in the air and in space.”