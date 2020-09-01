USAF & JASDF strengthen Agile Combat Employment capabilities

U.S. Air Force and Koku-Jieitai personnel use an aerial bulk fuel delivery system during Aviation Training Relocation at Chitose Air Base, Japan Aug. 25. Partnering with Koku-Jieitai, the training took place with Airmen and aircraft across the Indo-Pacific from the 18th Wing, 374th Airlift Wing and 35th Fighter Wing, involving an estimated total of both six F-15 aircraft and six F-16 aircraft and approximately 200 personnel.