You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USSF Acquisition Leader visit VAFB
0 comments

USSF Acquisition Leader visit VAFB

  • 0

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center commander and program executive officer for Space, Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, and SMC command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Arnold, visited Vandenberg Air Force Base April 9.

While at Vandenberg AFB, Lt. Gen. Thompson discussed the organizational design of Space Systems Command during a town hall, and met with Airmen and Guardians from various units across the installation, thanking them for their support and hard work toward assured access to space.

“Vandenberg is the only place I know of that launches both intercontinental ballistic missiles and rockets,” said Thompson. “To ensure unity of effort across the Space Launch mission set, the Launch Enterprise, which is responsible for acquiring space launch capabilities, Vandenberg AFB will be transferring to Space Systems Command.” The 30th SW will transition to a Space Launch Delta and later realign under SSC upon its activation in summer 2021.

Lt. Gen. Thompson met various 30th SW units to explore how each contributes to Western Range operations.

“When it comes to securing the Western Range, the only thing that we want to be on fire is the exhaust,” said Lt. Gen. Thompson while meeting with Vandenberg’s fire department, noting how critical the Hotshot mission is to keeping USSF assets safe during summer months when wildland fires are a common occurrence.

During the visit, the 30th Security Forces Squadron defenders explained the process of training and working alongside their K-9 counterparts for effective security of the Western Range.

After interacting with space range safety and security experts, Lt. Gen. Thompson met with the space professionals charged with developing the next generation of Guardians at the 533rd Training Squadron. The 533rd instructors shared the latest projects they have taken on to prepare future space operators. Some of the Guardians mentored at the 533rd Training Squadron will eventually be assigned to support space lift at the Western Range Operations Control Center.

The visit concluded with a tour of Space Launch Complex 6, where the National Reconnaissance Office’s NROL-82 payload is scheduled to launch in just a few weeks.

“Vandenberg represents the past, present, and future of space lift and range capabilities for the nation,” said Thompson. “I am proud of each of you for your role in supporting this mission, and I look forward to watching your mission continue to evolve with the stand up of Space Systems Command. Semper supra!”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness
Military

Vandenberg CrossFit group a product of resilience and commitment to fitness

  • Updated

Some would say it takes a unique form of resilience for military members who make a permanent change of station (PCS) every few years to adapt and rebuild their social networks in new locations. For a local group of CrossFit enthusiasts on Vandenberg Air Force Base, their shared passion for fitness and achieving their personal best propelled them to create their own close-knit exercise group, which also paved the way for each to place in the top 10 percent of a recent CrossFit competition.

COVID testing remains key part of Vandenberg readiness
Military

COVID testing remains key part of Vandenberg readiness

  • Updated

Although vaccination appointments for COVID-19 are being provided to an expanding population at Vandenberg AFB through Operation Fight Back, the 30th Medical Group also remains committed to providing continued COVID testing and contact tracing to maximize base readiness.

Honorary Commanders gain access to the forefront of space innovation
Military

Honorary Commanders gain access to the forefront of space innovation

The Honorary Commander Program at Vandenberg Air Force base is a paired partnership between local leaders and base leadership. The distinction of the Honorary Commander position comes with a two-year term filled with exposure to Vandenberg missions through a series of tours, volunteering engagements, shadowing programs, and heritage celebrations.

+3
Dover AFB’s first Multi-Capable Airmen team sinks claws into Razor Talon
Military

Dover AFB’s first Multi-Capable Airmen team sinks claws into Razor Talon

Airmen from eight units across Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, participated in exercise Razor Talon, led by the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson AFB, March 22-26. These Air Mobility Command Airmen practiced skills outside of their normal career fields while participating in Dover AFB’s first Multi-Capable Airmen team exercise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News