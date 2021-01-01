USSF; boosting into the future

Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy, 30th SW command chief, close the 30th Space Wing 2020 time capsule in celebration of the one year anniversary of the U.S. Space Force Dec. 17, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The time capsule preserved items that represent this moment in history and will be revealed in 2039 to show future Air and Space professionals about the daily life Vandenberg Air Force Base members and their hopes for the future.