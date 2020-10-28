VAFB honors fallen EOD member, SrA Johnson

30th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen and family members lay a wreath during the 10 year anniversary wreath laying ceremony honoring the life of Senior Airman Daniel Johnson Oct. 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Johnson was killed on duty during a deployment to Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Locating Bravo in 2010. While deployed, he was single-handedly responsible for saving the life of an Afghan National Army Soldier, who was injured by a concealed booby-trap. To honor Johnson, Vandenberg AFB has named a road and dedicated a monument for him at the base entrance.
