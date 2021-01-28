VAFB Innovation Rodeo finalist seeks to increase security officer efficiency

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Staff Sgt. Jordon Varnier, crime prevention program manager for the 30th Security Forces Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, believes innovation is the key to developing a more efficient and reliable warfighting force.

“Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard once said, ‘Our future growth relies on competitiveness and innovation. …’ I believe this applies greatly to this topic,” said Varnier, who was born in Brisbane, Australia, but grew up in Austin, Texas. “We have to embrace and encourage innovation if we wish to continue to excel as the world’s leading air power.”

Varnier will have a chance to help develop a more innovative Air Force as he was selected to be one of eight finalists for the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Innovation Rodeo. We recently asked Varnier about his idea.

Q: What are your primary duty responsibilities?

A: My primary responsibilities lie in managing the Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS), California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (CLETS), and an explosive detection program. I spend the majority of my day troubleshooting offline/broken DBIDS handheld scanners, reviewing scan data, updating trackers and creating CLETS accounts.

Q: What’s your idea for the 2021 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo?

A: My idea is the DBIDS Scanner Auto-Ping Script. This executable script for Microsoft PowerShell sends a ping - test packets of data - to any number of devices to determine whether they are online or offline. This allows a base security officer (BSO) to immediately gauge if there are any offline handhelds, and proceed to go out to troubleshoot those particular handhelds. This prevents the BSO having to visit every entry control point to determine whether handhelds are online or not, saving man-hours.