VAFB 'never forgets' those lost on 9/11/01
VAFB 'never forgets' those lost on 9/11/01

A bag pipe player performs ‘Amazing Grace’ during the during the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The ceremony honored first responders and citizens who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The attacks killed roughly 3,000 people, including citizens from over 78 countries. 
An honor guard member sets down the flag Anthem at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11. During the ceremony, speeches were given to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to save others during the terrorist attacks that took place at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. 343 firefighters, 23 New York Police Department officers, and 37 Port Authority officers were killed in the line of duty while responding, along with 2,570 civilians. 
Honor guard members fold a flag at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11. During the terrorist attacks that took place at the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Hogan, 30th Space Wing command chief, salutes during the National Anthem at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11. During the ceremony, speeches were given to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to save others.
Vandenberg Air Force Base Honor Guard members present the colors during the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11. 
Vandenberg Air Force Base first responders and Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Hogan, 30th Space Wing command chief, participate in a silent march on their way to the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11. The walk honored fellow first responders and civilians who lost their lives in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001, when responding to the terrorist attacks. 
Firefighting gear sits on a memorial display at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11. 
Vandenberg Air Force Base first responders participate in a silent march on their way to the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11. After the march, attendees and first responders gathered to remember and honor those who lost their life during the terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. 
