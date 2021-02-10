You have permission to edit this article.
VAFB's first USSF Specialist 4 promotee
VAFB’s first USSF Specialist 4 promotee

USSF VAFB first Specialist 4 promotee
Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy

Specialist 3 Quinaeja Davis, Delta 5 space systems operator, prepares for her promotion to Specialist 4 prior to her promotion ceremony Feb. 5 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Quinaeja is the first member of the United States Space Force at Vandenberg AFB to promote to Specialist 4. While Quinaeja is a Space Systems Operations Specialist, she is currently in training to become an Electromagnetic Interference Duty Operator. In this role, she will be responsible for monitoring and maintaining Department of Defense satellite communication links and will work with multiple agencies to resolve issues. She also works to ensure resources are properly allocated to ensure joint warfighters across the globe have access to the space support they rely on to accomplish their assigned missions. “This is pretty exciting,” Davis explained about being promoted to the new Space Force rank. “Overall [being in the Space Force] is exciting. I joined kind of on a whim, but it is not a decision that I regret. I’m just excited to see what the future holds.” 

