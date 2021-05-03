VAFB to host test launch of Minuteman missile on Wednesday

An operational test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The launch window for the ballistic missile is from 12:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. and the purpose of the test is to "validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system," according to 30th Space Wing officials.
The U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales program is a form of partnership the United States has with more than 180 countries and international organizations to transfer defense articles, services and training to international partners.
Watch United Launch Alliance's live broadcast of ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, as part of the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch is scheduled for 1:46 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Warfighters at Nellis Air Force Base are helping the Air Force build a more integrated and lethal force through Advanced Battle Management System development, the Air Force’s network solution to enable rapid decision-making that powers Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's MQ-9 Program Office is moving forward with several fleet enhancement capabilities aimed at increasing the MQ-9 Reaper's effectiveness against near-peer adversary threats.
General Shunji Izutsu (middle), Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, stands with Brig. Gen. Michael Conley (left), Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) deputy commander, and Brig. Gen. Jody Merritt (right), mobilization assistant to the CFSCC commander, in front of the CFSCC and 30th Space Wing headquarters building on April 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. During this visit Gen. Izutsu received briefings on the CFSCC and Combined Space Operations Center missions, as well as toured the range operations and launch control centers on base.
The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center continues its dedication to Airmen, Guardians and their families by partnering with Headquarters Air Force to deliver quality child care facilities across the enterprise.
When the world shut down last year and people shut themselves in during the COVID-19 pandemic, Airmen charged with inspiring and engaging the next generation discovered new ways to showcase America’s air power and dominate pixel space. To their surprise, their recruiting efforts earned the Air Force a Guinness World Records title for the largest online jigsaw puzzle.
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for an operational test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday.