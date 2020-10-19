VAFB welcomes FGO USSF inductees

Gen. John E. Shaw, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, gives the Oath of Office to Field Grad Officers during the United States Space Force FGO Induction Ceremony Oct. 16, at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Gen. John E. Shaw, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, gives the Oath of Office to Field Grad Officers during the United States Space Force FGO Induction Ceremony Oct. 16 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Gen. John E. Shaw, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, gives the Oath of Office to Field Grad Officers during the United States Space Force FGO Induction Ceremony Oct. 16 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Gen. John E. Shaw, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, gives the Oath of Office to Field Grad Officers during the United States Space Force FGO Induction Ceremony Oct. 16 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Base members attend the United States Space Force Field Grade Officer Induction Ceremony Oct. 16 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. This ceremony marked yet another significant milestone in the development of the USSF, since its creation on Dec. 20, 2019, officially commissioning the newest FGOs into the Space Force. Many Air Force personnel in space-related career fields have been transferring into the USSF to become Space Force service members since Sept. 1, 2020. However, this is the first ceremony at Vandenberg AFB where FGOs officially transitioned to the new branch of service.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!