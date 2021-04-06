You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vandenberg AFB chosen as preferred location for GBSD Formal Training Unit
0 comments
editor's pick

Vandenberg AFB chosen as preferred location for GBSD Formal Training Unit

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON -- Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth selected Vandenberg Air Force Base as the preferred location for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, a new intercontinental ballistic missile, Formal Training Unit.

The FTU for the current ICBM is located at Vandenberg AFB.

The GBSD is expected to replace all operational Minuteman III missiles by 2036 and is being designed to maximize the use of existing infrastructure.

“The Minuteman III weapon system has been a bedrock of U.S. national security for more than five decades, but if one looks ahead to the next 50 years, the question of investing in nuclear modernization is as relevant as ever,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. “We are fully committed to the GBSD Program of Record, which will ensure our nation’s nuclear force is ready to meet the warfighting needs of today and tomorrow.”

GBSD will have increased performance, extended range, enhanced security and improved reliability to provide the United States with an upgraded and broader array of options to maintain a robust, flexible, tailorable and responsive nuclear deterrent.

A final basing decision will be made after a required environmental impact analysis.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Acting SecAF visits Wright-Patterson AFB
Military

Acting SecAF visits Wright-Patterson AFB

Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base March 23 to get a firsthand look at various missions and a few of the more than 115 units and agencies that operate at the installation.

Brown, Raymond attend Survivor Advocacy roundtable
Military

Brown, Raymond attend Survivor Advocacy roundtable

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond displayed their support to the families of fallen or wounded service members during an annual Survivor Advocacy roundtable, March 24.

Red Flag 21-2 creates agile, multi-domain problem-solvers
Military

Red Flag 21-2 creates agile, multi-domain problem-solvers

“Nested within the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and 57th Wing priorities, Red Flag is aligned with our National Defense Strategy,” said Col. William Reese, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “Using complex mission scenarios against a powerful and unrestricted aggressor team, participants get the best high-end training available.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News