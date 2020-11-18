Vandenberg AFB to receive COVID-19 vaccine within next month

Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine fast-tracked for emergency use will arrive at Vandenberg Air Force Base and will be available within the next month, according to Air Force Col. Anthony Mastalir.

Up to 10,000 doses of the vaccine could be available at the base, said Mastalir, who commands the 30th Space Wing.

The vaccine was developed under a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech, a German company, under Operation Warp Speed in which U.S. government officials placed an advanced $2 billion purchase order to manufacture 100 million doses.

Vandenberg AFB was among 15 Department of Defense installations to receive the vaccine, according to a base spokesman.

“This is the idea that we paid upfront. We, the American taxpayers, decided that it was important enough to fast-track vaccines,” Mastalir said during a Facebook Live town hall meeting Nov. 6. “We paid upfront to multiple vendors to deliver, to continue to develop their vaccine and get it out for distribution as soon as possible.”

The vaccine will be distributed under a plan that will prioritize certain individuals, including health-care workers, first responders, those in critical infrastructure jobs and “mission critical” members of the military, according to Mastalir.

The vaccine, which still is in the trial phase, was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. Officials believe that immunizing at least 50% of the population will prevent community spread of the coronavirus.