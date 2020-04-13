Vandenberg Exchange launches curbside pickup amid COVID-19 pandemic
To help Airmen and their families practice physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the VandenbergExchange is implementing curbside pickup at six test locations.

Shoppers at the VandenbergExchange are able to order at ShopMyExchange.com and pick up their purchases at the curb.

Curbside pickup is an extension of the Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store service. Authorized military shoppers with installation access can visit ShopMyExchange.com, find what they need and choose the pick up at store option.

When the order is ready, the store will call and offer the curbside pickup option. At the store, shoppers park in a designated numbered space, call the phone number on the sign and the order is delivered to their vehicle.

As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange is mission essential, having served Warfighters for nearly 125 years.

“The Exchange is leaning forward to protect its customers and associates in these uncertain times,” said the Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “Curbside service lets Airmen get their essentials while maintaining physical distance. It’s a win-win.”

The Exchange is mounting a worldwide response to protect Warfighters and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on what Exchanges are doing to protect the force, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/covid19

Check Exchange hours

Shoppers can find current hours for the Vandenberg Exchange and other locations worldwide by going to the Hub’s COVID-19 page (https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/covid19), scrolling down to the “Information for Your Location” header on the right side of the screen and clicking “Store Hours by Location”. The Vandenberg Exchange remains open during the pandemic, but hours may be adjusted to allow for cleaning and restocking.

“The operating hours on our website are being updated in near-real time,” said Vandenberg Exchange General Manager Ladda Thomas. “The Exchange is mission essential, so it is critical that we provide Warfighters and their families with quick, easy access to up-to-date information during this time.”

