VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Vandenberg members revved their engines during the Ninth Annual Exotic Car Show on Oct. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg SFB. The free event exhibited auto displays, food booths and activities catered for base personnel and their families.
Vandenberg’s ninth annual Exotic Car Show
- Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley, Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs
Updated
