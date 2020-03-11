Vandenberg Space Force Base? Military installation may be getting new name

“One of the reasons the U.S. Space Force is so important to this country is that our adversaries are already building and have already fielded weapons that are designed to attack spacecraft in the space domain,” Mastalir said, according to public affairs. “So whether we like it or not, space is now a warfighting domain. The citizens of this country place their trust in us that we’re going to defend the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that’s the oath that we take.”