A ground-based interceptor missile successfully launched from North Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to base officials.
The flight test launch, which is an element of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, was conducted by Space Launch Delta 30, the Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Northern Command.
Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and decision authority, marked the launch a success.
“Today was another milestone in the longstanding partnership between Space Launch Delta 30 and the Missile Defense Agency,” Long said. “Once again, the combined team displayed their hallmark professionalism and ‘can-do’ attitude in making this a successful test.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.