Area residents were jolted from sleep Sunday morning when a Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed back at Vandenberg Space Force Base's Landing Zone 4 minutes after stage separation, emitting a thunderous sonic boom.

Ten military satellites were successfully deployed to low-Earth orbit as part of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission launched by SpaceX on April 2, marking SDA's first dedicated mission to construct the "Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture," a low-Earth orbiting constellation of tactical satellites designed to communicate advanced missile threats, position, navigation, and timing data.

"Through this launch, we've demonstrated that SDA can keep a schedule to deliver enhanced capabilities every two years," said Derek Tournear, director of SDA, in a post-launch statement. "This revolutionary approach is enabled by growth in the commercial marketplace, allowing the PWSA to move forward to deliver warfighting capabilities in each future tranche."

With 10 satellites now in orbit, the agency said it plans to add an additional 18 to its tactical "warfighter" network via a second mission, estimated for launch in June.

The growing constellation of satellites is specifically designed to support military exercises, including advanced missile tracking tests, which are planned for the summer of 2023 and beyond, agency officials reported.

The launch, which was originally scheduled on March 30, was delayed three times, including Friday after the rocket's engine controller triggered an automatic abort command, stopping the countdown clock at 00:03 before liftoff.

The multiday delay, SDA officials said, was "out of an abundance of caution to investigate technical issues with the launch vehicle."

Without a hitch, the reusable two-stage Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4E at 7:29 a.m. Sunday under clear skies. Eight minutes after liftoff, the vehicle's first-stage booster returned to Vandenberg while its second stage continued on its trajectory, carrying the payload to low-Earth orbit.

The first stage booster supporting the mission previously launched one Starlink mission, SpaceX reported.

According to SDA officials, eight of the 10 satellites launched Sunday were Transport vehicles provided by York Space Systems, and two Tracking satellites provided by SpaceX.

Plans "to fully populate Tranche 0" with 28 satellites includes contributions from York Space Systems and Lockheed Martin which each will provide 10 Transport satellites, for a total of 20, officials reported. Both SpaceX and L3Harris are anticipated to provide four Tracking satellites to the tranche, for a total of eight T0 satellites.

Ground support for Tranche 0 is provided by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.

Looking beyond this year, plans to construct a second tranche — "Tranche 1," the first operational generation of the PWSA — is anticipated for late 2024, according to SDA officials. Tranche 1 is said to include 126 Transport Layer satellites, 35 Tracking satellites, and 12 tactical demonstration satellites (called T1DES).

SDA space operations is slated to operate Tranche 1.

"This is a major accomplishment for SDA and for the whole Department of Defense," said Tournear. "It shows that our key pillars, proliferation and spiral development, can deliver for national security space."

