Space Launch Delta 30
U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, hands over command from U.S. Space Force Force Lt. Col. Nicholas M. Somerman, outgoing 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, to incoming commander U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Darin J. Lister at the 533rd Training Squadron auditorium on Vandenberg Space Force Base June 8. 

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, spoke at the 2nd Range Operations Squadron Change of Command at the 533rd Training Squadron auditorium on Vandenberg Space Force Base June 8. Long acknowledge the hard work and dedication of U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Nicholas M. Somerman, outgoing 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, and incoming 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Darin J. Lister. 

