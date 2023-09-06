A routine test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile took place Wednesday at 1:26 a.m. from north Vandenberg Space Force Base, in a successful demonstration of the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces.
“The U.S. nuclear enterprise is the cornerstone of security for the freedom of the American people and our allies around the world,” said Col. Chris Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander. “This test launch sends a visible message of deterrence on behalf of our joint forces and global partners, and I couldn’t be prouder of the professionalism of the Airmen and Guardians who comprise this mission.”
Equipped with three test re-entry vehicles, the ICBM reportedly traveled close to 4,200 miles southwest of California to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
The routine launch, which symbolizes a culmination of months of preparation, is one of over 300 similar tests conducted by Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen in coordination with government partners including 30th Space Launch Delta Guardians who assisted with Wednesday's mission.
Participating Airmen and Guardians are considered to be some of the most skillfully trained and educated the Air and Space Forces have to offer, launch officials said.
"The missile community is comprised of our country’s finest Airmen, and I have no doubt in their ability to support our most important mission across the Department of Defense,” said Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander, Air Force Global Strike Command, in a post-launch statement.
Data collected from test launches are used by the wider ICBM community, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and U.S. Strategic Command, for continued force development evaluation.
“The men and women of Air Force Global Strike Command comprise two-thirds of our nation’s nuclear triad, and they stand constant vigil to ensure our national defense,” said Bussiere. “Test launches validate our deterrence capabilities to the American public and to our allies."