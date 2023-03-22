Vandenberg Space Force Members members joined together to participate in a localized version of the Bataan Memorial Death March recently, completing either a 26.2 mile or a 14.1 mile ruck around the base. The event is held annually at White Sands Missile Range, but organizers opened the event to be conducted virtually at any desired location of the competitor's choice. During World War II, on April 9, 1942, 75,000 United States soldiers and Filipino soldiers surrendered to Japanese forces after months of battling in extreme-climate conditions. The U.S. soldiers were from multiple branches of the U.S. military: Army, Army Air Corps, Navy, and Marines. Among those seized were members of the 200th Coast Artillery, New Mexico National Guard. The soldiers marched for days with little to no food. Approximately 65 miles through the scorching jungles of the Philippines men and women trekked.