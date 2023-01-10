U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Josef Margetiak, Space Delta 5 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division operations superintendent, stand in from of the Combined Force Space Component Command building at Vandenberg Space Force Base Dec. 16. Margetiak was selected for the William O. Studeman military award which recognizes early- and mid-career military members across the DoD for their contributions over the last 3-to-5 years to their unit’s mission, intelligence and national security communities, and national level impacts.