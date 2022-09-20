A trio of missions scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the coming weeks will be led by United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket, which is set to blast off Saturday afternoon in a final mission to carry to orbit a national security payload designed, built and operated by the National Reconnaissance Office.

The launch window is set between 2:53 and 4:12 p.m. Saturday from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 6.

Dubbed the “NROL-91: A West Coast Farewell," the NRO in a statement referred to the mission as an opportunity for the public to "bid a fond farewell to the last Delta IV Heavy launching from the West Coast," after nearly 20 years in use.

The NROL-91 mission — which will be the ninth overall Delta IV launch from Vandenberg and the fifth and final heavy variant from the Central Coast — is part of the overarching national security program which provides intelligence data to the United States’ senior policy makers, the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense, according to officials.

NRO previously launched from Vandenberg twice this year, with the most recent NROL-85 mission on April 17. It became the first of its kind, employing SpaceX's Falcon 9 resusable rocket booster to deliver a critical national security payload and later. The booster later returned for reuse in another mission.

“All launches are exciting, but this one, with our first-ever reuse of a booster, is a striking indication of how NRO is building innovation and resiliency into everything we do,” Col. Chad Davis, NRO’s director of the Office of Space Launch, said after the successful April launch.

“Reusing the booster shows we are continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible while delivering greater value," Davis said. "It reduces our costs, which reflects our commitment to using taxpayer dollars responsibly."

While the NROL-91 will be the Delta IV Heavy rocket's last mission on the Central Coast, a few additional launches are scheduled prior to ULA fully retiring the program in 2024, according to reports.

Firefly and Starlink

Additional launches leaving from designated launchpads at Vandenberg include Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket — a privately designed, unmanned vehicle built to carry satellites into orbit — that is scheduled to launch Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m., and an upcoming Starlink mission that is projected to lift off from Vandenberg sometime in October, according to SpaceX.

Similar to other Starlink missions, the aerospace company's Falcon 9 rocket will carry a batch of 46 internet satellites into low-Earth orbit that are designed to deliver broadband internet service to customers around the globe.

The upcoming Firefly mission, which was originally scheduled for launch on Sept. 11 and rescheduled for Sept. 19 or 20 before being scrubbed again due to a reported "drop in helium pressure," will make its second attempt after a first attempt on Sept. 2, 2021 ended in a midair explosion.

Much like the company's first vehicle, the Firefly Alpha Flight 2: To The Black was designed to carry up to 2,200 pounds of payload 186.411 miles above Earth to launch small satellites into orbit twice a month.

If successful, the Firefly Alpha Flight 2 will become the company's first two-stage rocket.

