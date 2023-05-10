Locals were treated to a cosmic display Wednesday afternoon with the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base that blasted off into cloudless skies — and right on schedule at 1:09 p.m.

The two-stage vehicle lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East on a mission to deploy 51 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Twenty-five minutes post-launch, SpaceX officials confirmed the successful deployment of the satellite payload which is on a trajectory to join up with the agency's Starlink megaconstellation that provides broadband internet services from space to more than 1 million customers on Earth.

Falcon 9’s first stage booster, which previously launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 and one other Starlink mission, returned to Earth's atmosphere and landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean where it was retrieved for reuse in future missions.

In total, SpaceX has launched a total of 31 missions between its East, West and Gulf coast pads, with California accounting for nine of those, according to reports.

SpaceX expands land use on Vandenberg SFB with lease of second launch pad Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 6 — known as "Slick Six" — welcomes newest occupant, SpaceX, after the agency was granted permission to lease a second launch pad for future Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rocket launches.

10 SDA satellites launch from Vandenberg SFB in first of many 'warfighter' missions Ten military satellites were successfully deployed to low-Earth orbit as part of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission launched by SpaceX, which marks SDA's first dedicated mission to construct its "Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture" ...