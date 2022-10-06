A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday at 4:29 p.m. carrying 52 Starlink satellites to low orbit after a two-day stand down to launch was called in anticipation of the aerospace company's joint NASA Crew-5 mission at Kennedy Space Center.

The Florida mission, which launched Wednesday at 12 p.m. EST, successfully carried four astronauts into orbit aboard the Dragon Endurance spacecraft propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket. The crew is headed to the International Space Station.

Just hours later, SpaceX's mission control turned its attention to the Central Coast, where the two-stage reusable Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) carrying a payload of proprietary Starlink satellites.

As designed, the rocket's first- and second-stage vehicles separated two minutes and 40 seconds into launch, with the first vehicle returning back to Earth more than eight minutes in and landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The second stage deployed a batch of Starlink satellites to join up with a growing constellation of broadband internet satellites in low-Earth orbit that provide service to 1 million customers in 49 markets across the globe.

The Falcon 9 mission marked the 145th landing of an orbital class rocket, SpaceX's 45th launch of 2022 — and the company's second launch of the day.