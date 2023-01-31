Forty-nine Starlink satellites and a rideshare payload for Italian company D-Orbit were successfully deployed to low-Earth orbit approximately an hour after SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Tuesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base, SpaceX confirmed.

Dissimilar to the space agency's Jan. 19 West Coast mission that encountered fog and unfavorable weather conditions that pushed back the flight five different times, Tuesday's launch left the pad on time at 8:15 a.m. and soared through clear blue skies despite a few setbacks.

The flight launched from Space Launch Complex 4E using a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, with its first stage reentering Earth's atmosphere minutes after liftoff and landing on the Pacific-stationed droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" for offshore recovery.

According to SpaceX officials, the deployment of its customer's Ion Satellite Carrier Vehicle 009 "Eclectic Elena" represented the Italian company's ninth orbital transfer.

For SpaceX, the mission marked its 70th Starlink launch from either coast, deploying a total of 3,822 satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to reports.

The batch of Starlink satellites will join the agency's space-based constellation comprised of broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 47 countries, more recently to Nigeria — the first African country to receive service.

