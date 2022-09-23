United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket is set to launch from Space Launch Complex (SLC)-6 at Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday at 2:53 p.m., in a final mission to be conducted from the West Coast.
The rocket will carry to orbit a national security payload designed, built and operated by the National Reconnaissance Office.
“We’re on track to launch another national capability into space," said Brig. Gen. Stephen Purdy, program executive officer for Assured Access to Space, the largest organization within Space Systems Command comprised of Space Launch Delta 45, Space Launch Delta 30, and the Launch Enterprise.
The mission, dubbed the “NROL-91: A West Coast Farewell," will be performed from El Segundo by a Delta launch team made up of U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command, the National Reconnaissance Office and ULA officials.
The National Reconnaissance Office in a previous statement referred to the mission as an opportunity for the public to "bid a fond farewell to the last Delta IV Heavy launching from the West Coast," after nearly 20 years in use.
According to Purdy, the mission will be the sixth national security launch conducted this year.
"These launches place critical capabilities into orbit for our nation and our allies in a time of increasing risks and threats," Purdy said. "Every member of our launch team understands what’s at stake and works with both care and efficiency to prepare for what’s going to be a tremendous launch."
The mission is part of an overarching national security program which provides intelligence data to the United States’ senior policy makers, the intelligence community and Department of Defense.