Firefly Aerospace and Boeing's Millennium Space Systems quietly launched a Firefly Alpha vehicle Thursday evening from Space Launch Complex 2W at Vandenberg Space Force Base, in a reported test flight conducted on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The small satellite launcher lifted off at approximately 7:27 p.m., absent any eruption of sound or resulting sonic booms that oftentimes rattle windows and alert area residents to a launch in progress.

The only clear evidence of a launch was the small two-stage launcher streaming across the sky, leaving behind a billowy trail of white vapor in its wake.

The Firefly VICTUS NOX flight — translated as "conquer the night" in Latin — is a $15,000,000 top secret government mission, according to reports.

Firefly officials have reported that once the payload is deployed in low-Earth orbit, Millennium will attempt to fully initialize the space vehicle in less than 48 hours and then begin operations for its Space Domain Awareness mission steered by Space Systems Command.

Space Domain Awareness is comprised of various space and ground-based programs valued at over $10 billion to develop, acquire, field, and sustain vital, cutting-edge military space capabilities for warfighters, civil space, and allies.

The Austin-based aerospace agency in October 2022 launched its second-ever Firefly Alpha mission from Vandenberg, sending third-party satellites to orbit on behalf of its commercial customers.