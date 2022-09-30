The Firefly Alpha rocket was set to make a second launch attempt from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex-2 Saturday between 12 and 2 a.m. after the vehicle went into auto abort upon ignition during its first attempt on Friday morning.

According to Firefly Aerospace officials, the auto abort function is designed into the system to ensure safety, and as a result of its activation, the launch attempt was scrubbed just after midnight.

At exactly T-0, officials via Twitter reported the mission was holding and awaiting further updates from the team.

The Alpha rocket, dubbed "Flight 2: To The Black," is a small, unmanned satellite launch vehicle designed to carry up to 2,200 pounds of payload into low-Earth orbit.

If successful, the Alpha will insert seven small nanosatellites and picosatellite into orbit while becoming the company's first two-stage rocket.

Firefly Aerospace made its very first launch attempt from Vandenberg on Sept. 2, 2021 that ended in a midair explosion.

The launch will be livestreamed beginning approximately 90 minutes prior to launch time at everydayastronaut.com .

