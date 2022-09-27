There is no rest at Vandenberg Space Force Base as a second launch in less than a week is scheduled for lift off Friday morning between 12:01 and 2 a.m. when Firefly Aerospace will send up the "Alpha Flight 2: To The Black," a small satellite launch vehicle.

A backup window is available during the same timeframe on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Firefly Alpha rocket — a privately designed, unmanned vehicle built to carry multiple satellite payloads into orbit — made its first launch attempt from Vandenberg on Sept. 2, 2021 that ended in a midair explosion.

The vehicle, which is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-2, was designed to carry up to 2,200 pounds of payload, 186.411 miles above Earth and carry small satellites into orbit.

The Firefly's payload will include three satellites, Teachers in Space Serenity, the NASA TES-15, and the Libre Space Foundation's PicoBus.

If successful, the Firefly Alpha Flight 2 will become the company's first two-stage rocket.