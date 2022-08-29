Firefly Aerospace is set to launch its Alpha rocket — a privately designed, unmanned rocket built to carry satellites into orbit — from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 11, a year after its first attempt ended in a midair explosion.
The explosion, which occurred on Sept. 2, 2021, could be seen for more than 100 miles and sent debris raining down over the Pacific Ocean and areas nearby to Vandenberg 2 minutes and 30 seconds after liftoff.
Although last year's overall mission failed, the company did complete a successful first-stage ignition, liftoff, progression to supersonic speed and collection of "a substantial amount of flight data," a spokesperson said.
Much like the company's first vehicle — the Firefly Alpha Flight 2: To The Black — was designed to carry up to 2,200 pounds of payload 186.411 miles above Earth to launch small satellites into orbit twice a month.
If successful, the Firefly Alpha Flight 2 will become the company's first two-stage rocket.
The Firefly's payload will include the Teachers in Space Serenity satellite, designed to collect flight data during the mission and make it available to the educational community for analysis and comparison. Typically, such information includes atmospheric pressure, temperature and radiation.
Another NASA-owned payload — the NASA TES-15 — will ride aboard the rocket, according to the aerospace company.
In coordination with San Jose State and 3U CubeSat, the TES-15 is equipped with a deployable exo-brake, or an exo-atmospheric braking device, that causes drag and initiates the de-orbit targeting mechanism to move deeper into the atmosphere.
According to Firefly, the technology is designed to validate systems for future entry design landing system flights.
A third payload — the Libre Space Foundation's PicoBus — also will travel aboard the Alpha 2. Its self-contained deploying mechanism will be used to deploy six picosatellites into space and test the world’s first fully free and open source telecommunications constellation.
The first Firefly rocket in 2021 was expected to deploy its payload, dubbed DREAM — or the Dedicated Research and Education Accelerator Mission, that consisted of items from schools and other institutions, including small satellites and several demonstration spacecraft.
The September launch will be livestreamed via Everyday Astronaut beginning approximately an hour prior to scheduled launch time at everydayastronaut.com.