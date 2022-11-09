SSgt. Mitch Rinehart currently works as a Contracting Officer at the 30th Contracting Squadron.
At work, this Hawk assists SLD 30 agencies as a Contracting Officer who is responsible for administrating a $7 million dollar contract portfolio. He provides business advice on multiple infrastructure projects that improve the quality of life for VSFB, and offers a focal point to all VSFB personnel for the 30 CONS mission!
"I joined the USAF to learn a skill that can set me up for a successful career," said Rinehart.
Rinehart grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. (where they are from)
Also, he is a certified drone pilot and his goal is to get his pilot's license!
When not at work, this Hawk is working on his degree in Business Administration, and he enjoys hanging out with his Field Spaniel mix named Sadie, as well as with family & friends. (things they like to do)
Great job, SSgt. Rinehart!