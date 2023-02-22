In honor of Black History Month, Space Launch Delta 30 hosted an "Inspiring Change" diversity panel Thursday.

Panel members discussed diversity, equality and the importance of inclusivity. The event also served as a forum for sharing experiences, ideas and strategies to increase awareness and understanding within the community.

The Defense Department recognizes the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements during February and all year.

