All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.

Under the Endangered Species Act of 1973, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's biological opinion requires the Space Launch Delta 30 commander to enforce restrictions on all three beaches annually from March 1 through Sept. 30.

Since all plover chicks have reportedly fledged, Vandenberg officials directed all beaches be reopened.

Certain public restrictions still apply year-round:

No littering, including fishing bait and fish remains

Do not enter restricted areas

No pets off-leash

No camping

No beach fires

No fireworks

No kite flying

No feeding wildlife

No horses or ATVs, except for authorized enforcement personnel

No drones

Remain at least 100 yards from marine mammals

Lifeguards are not present at the beaches, so beachgoers are encouraged to never swim alone and to always remain cognizant of surroundings.

Surf Beach is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wall and Minuteman beaches are open daily from sunrise to sunset.

