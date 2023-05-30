Local residents, veterans and officials gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall Monday to pay homage to those who lost their lives in battle, and offer prayers of safety for those currently serving in the United States armed forces.
The national Memorial Day holiday is a day of remembrance of all servicemen and women who died fighting for freedom in some 60 military actions that claimed 1.4 million lives over a 234-year span.
Retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. Alvin Salge, commander of VFW Post 7139, emceed the ceremony, which included visiting Post speakers and American Legion Post 160 members who each offered words of gratitude and condolence.
The program was conducted by VFW Post 7139 and featured keynote speaker U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Commander, Combined Force Space Component Command, U.S. Space Command; and Vice Commander, Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Force.
The hourlong program also featured patriotic songs performed by members of the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, an invocation offered by local spiritual leaders, and the posting of colors at the flagpole outside the hall by Boy Scout Troop 41.
Attendees were invited to attend a free luncheon hosted in the American Legion Wing.
The weekend was preceded by the laying of American Flags on 900 veterans’ graves on Saturday at the Santa Ines Mission, Chalk Hill, Oak Hill, and Saint Mark's cemeteries in the Santa Ynez Valley where a series of short ceremonies were then conducted on Monday morning.
As part of the national day of observation, VFW Post 7139 members on both Saturday and Sunday handed out red poppies at the front of Albertsons in Buellton, a gesture that historically honors those who perished in WWI.
According to Salge, the weekend of ceremony each year is held to remember and honor all servicemen and women who sacrificed to protect the freedoms and way of life of all U.S. citizens.
"Sacrifice is meaningless without remembrance," he said.