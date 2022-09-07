Some area residents were roused by a loud boom and the rattling of windows early Wednesday when an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from north Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:13 a.m.

What some might have mistook as morning fireworks was actually the successful operational test launch of a 79,432-pound ICBM that was planned years in advance.

Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander and launch decision authority, applauded the mission's success.

"The airmen and guardians who perform this vital mission are some of the most skillfully trained and dedicated personnel in America's Air and Space Force," said Titus. "These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."

The nuclear-capable Minuteman III, made by Boeing, reportedly has a maximum range of 6,000-plus miles and is capable of carrying a payload of three reentry vehicles.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the defense program demonstrates the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces by validating and verifying the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system.

In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a prelaunch notification, pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, pursuant to New START treaty obligations, officials said.

The last ICBM test was successfully launched from Vandenberg on Aug. 16.

