An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday in a successful demonstration of the weapon system.

The operational test launch, which was scheduled years in advance, validates and verifies the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the system, according to Global Strike Command.

Col. Bryan Titus, who serves as Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, credited Team Vandenberg with the successful launch. Titus acted as the launch decision authority.

"Tonight's success is due to the hard work and dedication of guardians and airmen from across Team Vandenberg whose contributions are vital to our nation's security," Titus said. "These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."

In advance of Tuesday's test launch, the United States transmitted a prelaunch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government pursuant to New START obligations, officials said.

