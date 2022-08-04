Plans for a scheduled Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test from Vandenberg Space Force Base this week have been rescheduled "for the near future," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.
Officials did not confirm an original launch date, but navigational warnings broadcast Thursday by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for the area of Eastern North Pacific/California alerted mariners in the area of "hazardous operations."
An alternate launch date has yet to be released.
The unarmed ICBM missile test comes in response to an estimated 11 ballistic missiles launched by the People's Republic of China toward Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan — a move openly opposed by the Chinese, Kirby said during Thursday's press conference at the White House.
"China has chosen to overreact and use the speaker's visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait," he added.
Kirby noted that the U.S. had anticipated "China might take steps like this," and expected that the Chinese will continue to react in the coming days.
While remaining ready for what Beijing might choose to do, Kirby made clear that the U.S. does not seek or desire to create a crisis.
"At the same time, we will not be deterred from operating in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific consistent with international law as we have for decades, supporting Taiwan and defending a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.
Kirby said the U.S. would continue to demonstrate transparency about scheduled tests with timely notifications — a practice China has regularly rejected, he noted.
"The U.S. is demonstrating, instead, the behavior over a responsible nuclear power by reducing the risk of miscalculation and misperceptions," Kirby said.
The last scheduled launch of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg was postponed on March 2 by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly alerted nuclear deterrent forces during the war in Ukraine, according to officials.