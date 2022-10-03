Firefly Aerospace successfully launched its Alpha 2 rocket into a fog-shrouded sky Saturday at 12:01 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The rocket carried and deployed three satellites to low-Earth orbit, an indelible feat that marks a second launch attempt for the young aerospace company. A test flight of its Alpha 1 vehicle from the Central Coast last September failed due to the premature shutdown of one of the booster's four main engines, according to reports.

It was also forced to scrub the launch planned for Sept. 30 after the vehicle went into autoabort upon ignition.

But the Alpha rocket prevailed.

Shortly after the smooth launch from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex-2 Saturday, the company messaged "mic drop" via Twitter, preceded by a "100% mission success" communication.

During the mission, the company confirmed Alpha's successful completion of all major technical milestones, including a two-burn maneuver and relighting of the second stage during its first orbital flight.

Firefly CEO Bill Weber in a post-launch statement formally introduced to the world "a new orbital launch vehicle available" to commercial and government customers.

"Proving our flight and deployment capabilities on only our second attempt is a testament to the maturity of our technology and the expertise of our team," Webber said. "This is an exciting day at Firefly, and we have many, many more ahead. I could not be more excited for the Firefly team."

As designed, the Firefly deployed its payload consisting of three third-party satellites, the Teachers in Space Serenity, the NASA TES-15, and the Libre Space Foundation's PicoBus.

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta commander and launch decision authority at Vandenberg, in a statement applauded the Western Range team for helping make possible the launch of a "historical small vehicle demonstration launch into low-Earth orbit."

"Once again, our outstanding Airmen and Guardian professionals continue to showcase flawless execution and teamwork alongside Firefly. We are proud of their accomplishment and look forward to future launches," he said.

Future Firefly launches are scheduled for lift off from Vandenberg as the company announced it is working to complete the Acceptance Testing Protocol (ATP) for its Alpha 3 vehicle in preparation for its upcoming NASA VCLS Demo 2-FB ELaNa 43 mission, consisting of 11 CubeSats.

A total of six Alpha launches are scheduled in 2023, and 12 more in 2024 — all of which will take customer payloads to space.

Tom Markusic, Firefly founder and chief technology advisor, expressed his excitement for a dream come true.

"I am so proud of everyone in the company, both past and present, who have shared my dream of starting a launch company that would further revolutionize the space economy," he said. "The Firefly team set out to develop the best small launch vehicle in the world. Mission accomplished!"